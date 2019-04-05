Marie A. Christy

Marie A. Christy exchanged her earthly home for her eternal home on April 3, 2019 in Mount Vernon. A family graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 10th at 12 pm, followed by a public Celebration of Life service at First Presbyterian Church in Bellingham at 1:30 pm. Reception following. Rev. Doug Bunnell will be officiating. Contributions may be made to The Inn at First Presbyterian Church. View complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
