Marie C. Killian, age 69, of Ferndale passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born March 27, 1950 in Duluth, Minnesota to parents Edward, Jr. and Dorothy Marie (La Flamme) Carlson. Marie graduated from Cathedral High School in Duluth Minnesota in 1968. After High School she worked as a licensed cosmetologist. She met James Killian in Duluth MN and they were married in 1971. They moved to Bellingham WA and later settled in Ferndale WA where they raised 2 daughters, Jamiemarie and Nicole. During her life Marie enjoyed being involved in her church as part of St Jude’s Guild where she made a lot of great friends. She also worked as a hairdresser for many years where she met very special people some who were like family to her. She enjoyed doing crafts, painting, gardening and baking. Most of all Marie enjoyed her family. She loved spending time with Jim as they traveled the country side and just spending time together. She loved raising her girls and watching them grow. In her later years seeing her grandkids was a highlight in her life. She was preceded in death by her Mother. She is survived by her husband, Jim, daughters Jamiemarie Killian and Nicole (Nick) LaValley, two grandchildren Kulshan and Lilya LaValley and her father, Edward Carlson, Jr from Duluth. One brother Jim (Cindy) Carlson of Duluth, MN, Jeanine (Gordon) Wunder of Colville, WA, Theresa (Todd) Lawlor of Duluth, MN., Annette (Mark) Berg of Duluth, MN, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Marie was strong, brave, kind, funny and beautiful. She had a great smile with sparkling blue eyes and even in her years as she was sick the smile never faltered and her eyes still sparkled. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Donations can be made to the National MS Society. The family would like to thank all of the family, friends and caregivers who have supported Marie and her family through these years. A funeral mass will be offered by Father Francis Thumbi Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5781 Hendrickson Ave., Ferndale, WA 98248, with Burial following at Enterprise Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories online at

