Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Charlotte Kison. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Kison, 100, passed away on April 23, surrounded by the loving and caring staff at the Christian Health Center in Lynden. She was born on April 11, 1920 in Richmond, California to Frank and Mary Faria. She was the oldest of seven children and the last to pass away. She met Clarence Knutson of Bellingham in 1944 when he was in the Navy at Mare Island, California. She was a "Rosie the Riveter'. Clarence brought his bride back to his hometown in 1945. They settled down in Bellingham. She went to work for Newberry's in downtown Bellingham. Later she went to work for Sears on Cornwall until she retired in 1981. Everybody knew the "Lady of Sears". She worked the ready to ware, then the catalog department. Her many stories of working until 9 pm of Friday nights were classic and funny. Marie and Clarence spent many years dancing, and having a good time at the Bellingham Elks. He passed away in 1976. She then married Walter Kison in 1981. They also spent many hours at the Elks and Country Club and Yacht Club. He passed away in 2015. She spent the last five years of her life at the Christian Health Center having a good time with the staff and friends. She saw her children and grandchildren daily and weekly. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clarence, second husband Walt, three sisters and three brothers all from California. A stepdaughter Floris of Seattle. She is survived her children, Ted (Sally) of Snohomish. Bob Knutson of Bellingham, Gene (Jan) of Bellingham, Toni Madeira (Joe) of Lynden. Six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Marie loved life and her family, always being the organizer and gatekeeper of the family. "Mom, Grandma, we love you and miss you. All of us can say without you, none of us would be what we are today. Rest in peace until we see you again". Special thanks to the staff at the Christian Health Center for taking such great care of Marie. A memorial mass will be held at Assumption Church at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories online at,

Marie Kison, 100, passed away on April 23, surrounded by the loving and caring staff at the Christian Health Center in Lynden. She was born on April 11, 1920 in Richmond, California to Frank and Mary Faria. She was the oldest of seven children and the last to pass away. She met Clarence Knutson of Bellingham in 1944 when he was in the Navy at Mare Island, California. She was a "Rosie the Riveter'. Clarence brought his bride back to his hometown in 1945. They settled down in Bellingham. She went to work for Newberry's in downtown Bellingham. Later she went to work for Sears on Cornwall until she retired in 1981. Everybody knew the "Lady of Sears". She worked the ready to ware, then the catalog department. Her many stories of working until 9 pm of Friday nights were classic and funny. Marie and Clarence spent many years dancing, and having a good time at the Bellingham Elks. He passed away in 1976. She then married Walter Kison in 1981. They also spent many hours at the Elks and Country Club and Yacht Club. He passed away in 2015. She spent the last five years of her life at the Christian Health Center having a good time with the staff and friends. She saw her children and grandchildren daily and weekly. She is preceded in death by her first husband Clarence, second husband Walt, three sisters and three brothers all from California. A stepdaughter Floris of Seattle. She is survived her children, Ted (Sally) of Snohomish. Bob Knutson of Bellingham, Gene (Jan) of Bellingham, Toni Madeira (Joe) of Lynden. Six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Marie loved life and her family, always being the organizer and gatekeeper of the family. "Mom, Grandma, we love you and miss you. All of us can say without you, none of us would be what we are today. Rest in peace until we see you again". Special thanks to the staff at the Christian Health Center for taking such great care of Marie. A memorial mass will be held at Assumption Church at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close