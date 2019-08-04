Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Heeringa. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie “Toots” Geraldine Heeringa, age 80, was called home suddenly to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Toots was known for her unselfish, quiet and easy-going spirit. Marie was born in Zillah, WA on November 19, 1938 to parents Clarence and Alice Mellema. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Denver, Colorado where she spent a good deal of her early years and attending Denver Christian School. Later the family moved to Lynden where she attended Lynden Christian School. Toots met the neighbor boy down the street and eventually married Ron Heeringa on October 19, 1955. Together they had five children. After a time she and Ron went their separate ways. Toots began as cook at the Christian Health Care Center then moved to breakfast cook at The Fairway Café where she enjoyed visiting with her early morning coffee crew. Toots was a loving homemaker and mother and later in life a very proud and active grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working on her many beautiful flowers in the yard. Toots was known for her scrumptious french toast at the annual camping trips with the family. For her 60, 70 and 80 year birthdays she treasured her “girls only” celebration trips to Hawaii. Toots enjoyed Sunday services at North County Christ the King and hosting coffee for family and friends afterward. Toots is survived by her children Barb Pitman, Ray (Liz) Heeringa, Char (Gordon) Wagter, Rick (Lynne) Heeringa, and Tami (Lloyd) Winterberg; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by brothers Sid (Kate) Mellema and Ron (Cheryl) Mellema; sisters Jayn (Len) VanBeek and Bettie Ann (Ron) Stremler. You are invited for viewing and visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Gillies Funeral Home. The memorial and graveside services are still being planned and will be posted soon to the Gillies website. Memorial arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

