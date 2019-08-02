Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Desmul. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Squalicum Boathouse 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr. Bellingham , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Desmul’s life was a celebration of joy, giving, and love. Surrounded by family, her work on earth came to a peaceful end on July 26th, 2019. She leaves us all with a renewed sense of purpose and love that will last forever. Beloved by her family and many friends, she is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, David Desmul, her mother, Mable Parmelee; her two children, Meghan and Chris; her daughter-in-law, Baow; and two grandchildren, Harper and Isabella. She was preceded in death by her father Clyde Parmelee. Marilyn was born in Bellingham, Washington on December 8, 1950 to two loving parents, Clyde and Mable Parmelee. She was a proud lifelong Bellingham resident, who adored Western Washington University, where she was a student and then a devoted employee for over 45 years, and where she touched numerous lives. Her top priority was her family, friends and ensuring those around her felt loved and welcomed. Her love would show in many different forms and lives on through each of us, which has been evident over the past few days of remembrance. If you caught Marilyn on her downtime, it would be at the beach with toes in the sand, gardening in her flower garden- boy was she good at gardening, reading and reading some more, planning family vacations, and playing with her grandchildren. Not to be outdone, her favorite lifelong past-time was buying gifts for others, and you could always count on a thoughtful well-planned gift. We are all lucky to have known Marilyn and the most precious lasting gift she gave us was her love. Marilyn’s Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9th at 12 pm at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr. in Bellingham. A reception will follow. Donations can be mailed to The Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer 801 Broadway, Suite 701, Seattle, WA 98122, online at

