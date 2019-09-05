Marilyn Desmul’s life was a celebration of joy, giving, and love. Surrounded by family, her work on earth came to a peaceful end on July 26th, 2019. She leaves us all with a renewed sense of purpose and love that will last forever. Marilyn’s Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9th at 12 pm at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 N. Harbor Loop Dr. in Bellingham. A reception will follow. Donations can be mailed to The Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer 801 Broadway, Suite 701, Seattle, WA 98122, online at https://www.rivkin.org/donate/, or contact Jaclynn Rodriguez at 206.215.2204 or [email protected] View Marilyn’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 5, 2019