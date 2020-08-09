1/1
Marilyn J. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn J. Turner Adams, a resident of Clyde Hill, WA for 60 years passed away at the age of 95 on July 25th, 2020. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Norris E. Adams. Marilyn was born October 11, 1924. Raised in Bellingham where she graduated from Bellingham High School, Marilyn went on to graduate from the University of Washington School of Journalism in 1946. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and was granted the Golden Arrow award this year for 75 years of membership. Marilyn was also a member of Theta Sigma Phi Journalism honorary society at UW. She was a trailblazer for women as a newspaper reporter and writer. She reported for the Bellevue American, and was a Women’s Lifestyle writer for The Seattle PI. Marilyn won numerous state and national writing awards, including a Gold Quill for business communications. She retired as a Public Relations Manager for Pacific Northwest Bell/US West Communications. Marilyn is a past member of the Bellevue-Eastside Pi Phi alumnae, Telephone Pioneers of America, Women in Communications, and a volunteer for the Bellevue Arts Museum, Washington State Historical Records Project and Clyde Hill Community Celebrations. She was also a founding member of the National Women’s Health Initiative. Marilyn was an avid reader, creative writer, gardener, greatly enjoyed family activities, traveling the US and abroad, and boating the San Juans. Marilyn is survived by her children; Craig Adams (Sandy) of Puyallup WA, Kyle Adams of Dallas TX, daughter Lyn Adams (Greg Roe) of Clyde Hill WA, and three grandchildren; Logan Adams, Kiley Adams and Cannon Roe. The Adams family extends much appreciation to the special care received in these final months by dedicated staff and caregivers. Please share memories of Marilyn at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved