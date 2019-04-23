Sally was born in Bellingham to Bud and Hilda Park and graduated class of 1946 from Bellingham High School She later married Glenn Breivik and together they had three children. Sally was caring, loving, and treasured her family. A longtime member of Sunrise Baptist Church, she was dedicated to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, in 2005 Survivors include her children, Brad (Shannon) Breivik, Kim Lagerway, and Steve (Tammy) Breivik; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 1:00PM at Sunrise Baptist Church (2480 W Badger Rd, Custer). In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Sunrise Baptist Church. Please share your memories of Sally at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 23, 2019