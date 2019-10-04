Marilyn "Mickey" Weatherby, age 85, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at home. She was born Nov. 23, 1933 to parents Arthur Damon and Cora Rebecca (Hawkins) Weatherby. Mickey graduated from Bellingham High School in the class of 1951. She was preceeded in death by her son Gerald "Jerry" Wisbey, her brother Damon Weatherby, and sister Corrine Fredlund. Mickey is survived by her daughters Kelli Wisbey and Cindy Wisbey-Butler, grandsons Ryan Wisbey, Gerald Mungarro Wisbey, Logan Butler, Holden Butler, a granddaughter Jessica Wisbey and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Good News Fellowship, 1252 W. Axton Rd, Ferndale, WA with a private family graveside ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to make charitable donations may contribute to The NAMES Project Foundation, Aids Memorial Quilt, aidsquilt.org. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mickey online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 4, 2019