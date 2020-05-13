Marjorie Ann Kratz
Marjorie Ann Kratz, age 97, passed away peacefully in the early morning on May 6, 2020 to her eternal resting place. Jesus came and took one very special lady and angel home. Receiving her angel wings, she left this world to finally join the love of her life and husband, Whitfield Kratz. Heaven has gained one beautiful, caring, loving, and truly unforgettable woman. She will always be loved, cherished, and missed greatly by all those who knew her. She will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park beside her beloved husband. There will be no service upon her request. Please share your memories of Marjorie at www.molesfarewelltributes.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 13, 2020.
