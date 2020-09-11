Marjorie (Marjie) Ann Nistad, 66, of Bellingham Washington danced off into the sunset on August 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was born to Robert and Margret Nistad, October 1, 1953 in Tacoma Washington. Marjie graduated from Tyee Highschool in 1972 where she honed her acting and play writing skills. After travels, starting a pre-school in the Seattle area, and having her two sons she later returned to complete her education receiving a BA in Special Education from Western Washington University followed by a Masters of Education from Seattle Pacific University. Marjie armed with passion, experience and education went on to make a difference for generations of youth in the Acme, Maple Falls, Deming and Kendal communities where she taught elementary school for over 33 years. She poured her heart and soul into her teaching, loved writing and directing over 200 plays for her classes, and will always be remembered for never leaving any child behind. In 2008, She married Derick Monteith on the shores of Silver Lake. The two had many adventures together including numerous trips and extended stays to the Sea of Cortez across the border in Mexico. She cherished her time soaking up the sun by the sea, learning the Mexican culture, and hunting for more treasures and knicknacks to add to her ever growing collection. Some say she was the ultimate hippy, always spreading her love, adding more color to the world, and will forever be remembered for her big hugs, wild socks and creating crafts with family and friends. Far beyond that though she was a loving mother and grandmother, wife, sister, and friend. She always listened with her heart, showed empathy for all, and lead with kindness. Her joyful spirit will live on in the hearts of all she met. She is survived by her kitty cat Sage, husband Derick Monteith, son Robert McCormack (Abby), son Ryan McCormack (Jackie), step-daughter Illya Knauf (Steveo), sister Kathie Pritchard (Wayne), step-mother Jean Nistad, and her beloved nephew and grandchildren; Wyatt Pritchard, Jove and Willie Knauf, Crystal and Jordan Tucker, Alexis McCormack, Ellie and Lauren McCormack. A celebration of her life will be held in her honor on Saturday September 26 at 4:00 pm on Bellingham Bay. The family would love for you to share stories and join the celebration via ZOOM by clicking https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75119275682
. During the tribute at sea, Her family will be sharing those stories to bring laughter, joy and peace to all whom loved her. Please send those sentiments to abbybottari@gmail.com by Wednesday September 23. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Whatcom County https://whatcomclubs.org/donate/
.