Marjorie Johnson passed away on June 8, 2019 in Bellingham. Margie was born in Wayne, Nebraska to Gus and Irma (Rennick) Jacobs and grew up on her parents’ ranch in northeast Wyoming. She returned to Wayne in 1945 to attend college where she met and married the love of her life, Rex Johnson who had just returned from serving in the Seabees in the Pacific during WWII. She and Rex and their three children moved to Bellingham in 1961 where she graduated from WWSC and taught second grade at Roosevelt Elementary School until her retirement in 1986. After retirement, she and Rex traveled extensively by motor home and boat and began wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. Margie enjoyed her sewing circle, bridge groups and the many friends she made during her long and amazing life. Margie was predeceased by her husband Rex Johnson, daughter Lynne Johnson Ruff, grandson Rex John Johnson and her great-granddaughter Radha Ruff. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Dennis) McGuire, son Steven Johnson (Jodi Wheeling), son-in-law Jeff Ruff, granddaughters Christine (Josh) Cicchitti, Catherine Roosma, Carolyn (Miles) Calhoun, Elizabeth Ruff (Jason Jones), great-grandchildren Colby (Brownwyn) Royalty, Portia and Tristia Cicchitti, Samantha, Olivia and David Pierce, Jayd and Payton Birdsell and Atreyu and Luna Jones. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, June 16th at 1:00pm at Westford Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. Share your memories of Margie with the family at

