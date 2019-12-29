Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Mae Giger. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Mae Giger was born on March 17, 1931 in Bellingham, WA, to Neil and Hannah McMurry. She passed away on December 20, 2019 at the age of 88. Marjorie was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and member of the Garden Street United Methodist Church. She participated in the church quilting and bazaar groups and she helped with the homeless housing program and Interfaith Coalition. Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper at Garden Street United Methodist Church for 18 years, Puget Power for 12 years, and Pacific American Fisheries for 12 years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 60 years. She enjoyed live entertainment, was a longtime member of the Mt. Baker Theater and supported the Theater Guild where she attended many performances. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, entertaining friends and family and decorating her home for the different seasons and holidays. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Wesley Giger, her brother, Glen McMurry and son, Steven Giger. She is survived by her children, Randy (Jan) Key, Mike Giger, Mary Ann (Tony) Flint, and John (JoAnn) Giger Koens, six grandchildren, David, Richard, Nicole, Sam, Kevin, and Mike, eight great-grandchildren, siblings, Frank (Julie) McMurry, Robert McMurry, Irene (Roger) Hall, and Alan (Laurie) McMurry, and numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park for the outstanding care Marjorie received while living there. We would also like to thank the amazing people from Hospice who helped with her care and comfort, and the Bellingham Threshold Singers for their gift of songs. A memorial service will be held at Garden Street United Methodist on Wednesday, January 8th at 2 PM. A reception will follow at the church. Memorials in Marjorie’s name may be made to Garden Street United Methodist Church or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. You may share memories with the family at

