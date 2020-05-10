Mark Owen Williams
Mark O Williams, age 56, of Bellingham passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mark was born Dec. 11, 1963 in Kenai, Alaska to parents Raymond and Gloria Williams. Mark is survived by his wife Sara, his son Owen and daughters Lindsay (son in law Daniel) Campbell and daughter Carly Williams and one grandson Daniel Campbell Jr. His brother Kevin (Debbie) Williams and sisters Denise (Bill) Anderson and Marlene (Bob) Stockdale. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Laurie and Susan and his brother Steve. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mark and a more complete obituary online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 10, 2020.
