On Friday, July 17, 2020, Mark Sandberg snuck away to his next grand adventure. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jo Anne, father, William (Bill), brother Randy, and sister, Kelli. He is survived by his four children, Coty, Tyler, Carly, and Haley, sister, Kim, niece, Natalie, nephew, Albert, as well as numerous other family members and friends. All his loved ones held very special places in his heart. An opportunist who grabbed experiences wherever he could – whether it was riding a motorbike through his high school hallway or sneaking into a vacant, haunted asylum in the dead of night, he always came away with a hilarious story and a piece of advice he’d be fine if you didn’t heed. Where some might see a just a rusty car hood, Mark saw a sled that would tow perfectly behind a tractor in the snow and could easily fit five kids at once. Some of his favorite stories to tell involved adventures he took his kids on, which usually ended with him in stitches...figuratively and sometimes literally (that car hood ended with him in a cast because he would rather watch the kids’ smiles, instead of the barn ahead of him). Although often delivered in unconventional ways, one of Mark’s innate talents was to bring comfort and laughter to those around him. He would put you immediately at ease with as little as an off-color joke and would thoughtlessly toss you the shirt off his back if a need were expressed. Said shirt might be tie-dyed or full of holes, but it would be given freely and without judgement. He always held a great interest in the unknown – but someone’s life story would keep him just as enamored as a great documentary on aliens. He was a frequent jokester, an often trespasser, and an occasional, not-very-believable woman. This world is a lesser (and undoubtedly safer) place without him. In lieu of flowers, consider doing something silly to cheer up a friend, enjoy a black licorice ice cream cone, or perhaps indulge in a frosty beverage of your choosing -- his unsolicited recommendation would probably be a double vodka cran. The family hopes to hold an open house in the future to gather and enjoy everyone's stories, if you would like to be invited, please email the family at msandbergmemorial@gmail.com. Forget the hearse ‘cause he’ll never die.



