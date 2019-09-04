Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene G. Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Meyer, 77, passed away in Ferndale on August 25, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Raised on the family’s beef and raspberry farm in Custer, she was the third of seven siblings born to Bernice and Robert Pendleton. After graduation from Ferndale High School, Marlene moved to Seattle to work for Boeing and Burlington Northern Railroad. She continued her education at Edmonds Community College, earning a degree in marketing and business. In 1991, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska to take over ownership of the Flight Deck Bar and Arctic Inn. Skilled in the kitchen, Marlene enjoyed spending time baking and cooking, as well as reading a good book and playing cards - especially Pinochle. During the summer, Marlene looked forward to fishing with family and friends at her cabin on the Kenai River. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brent Meyer; and brothers, Raymond, Kenneth, Gerald, and Dennis Pendleton. She is survived by her son, Allen (Tami) Meyer; sisters, Irene Doherty and Elaine Howell; and grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Hunter, and Jasmine Meyer. A viewing for Marlene will be Monday, September 9th from 1:00-2:30PM at Moles Greenacres (5700 NW Dr.) followed by a graveside service at Enterprise Cemetery (7041 Vista Dr.) at 3:00PM. Please share your memories of Marlene at

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 4, 2019

