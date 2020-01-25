Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene M. Lockwood. View Sign Service Information Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 101 E 2Nd Ave Ellensburg , WA 98926 (509)-925-2902 Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene M. Lockwood 80 passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Ellensburg. She was born August 22, 1939 in Dundee, Scotland to Robert and Helen Dewar, she is one of four children. Marlene spent her early years in Scotland, she was born at the end of the great depression leaving Scotland as the neglected fringe. Her father was a mason, he immigrated to the United States working for one year in California before he could bring his family to the US. Marlene could not believe her eyes the first time walking into a grocery store. This experience taught her to never take anything for granted. Marlen attended college earning her BS in nursing, she was very proud of her work as an RN and loved working in the medical field. Her outgoing personality, kind heart and love of all gave her the ability to care for all those in need. She never met a stranger and had a special way of making all who came into contact with her comfortable and cared for. She enjoyed time with family and friends just chatting or playing games. What mattered most was sharing time with those she loved. Perhaps her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren, the love she gave to them and the time spent with each of them a was true gift to all. Marlene is survived by her loving husband Tim, daughters; Sandra Thomas, Jill Stratton, Tamara (Randy) Joyce, Jennifer (Kim) Schademan and Jennifer (Brian) Bensen. She is also survived by one brother Dougals (Roberta) Dewar, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Douglas Thomas, grandson Jason Joyce, sister Elspeth and brother Angus. A Celebration of Life will be held later this Spring. “Though she is gone from our sight her love, kindness and generosity will live on in our hearts for generations to come.” Online condolences may be made to the family at

