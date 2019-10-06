Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE SPENCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLENE SPENCE 12/10/23-9/20/2019 Marlene Spence of Whatcom County (Ferndale), WA passed away Sept. 20th in her sleep. She was born in Denver, CO Dec. 10, 1923 delivered by her father during a snowstorm. Her parents were Gus Johnson and Alta Victoria (White) Johnson. At age three the family moved just west of Denver to Wheat Ridge. Marlene attended school there through grade ten. In 1939 after her siblings graduation, the family moved to Kirkland, WA. Marlene graduated from Kirkland High School, class of 1941. In September 1940, her brother Vernal introduced her to his army buddy "Spence". On July 10, 1942 Marlene married Robert Gray Spence of Kirkland, stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. The couple lived in Kirkland, Olympia, Corvallis and Oklahoma City during the war years. Marlene worked in the Transportation Dept. of the U.S Government at various Army bases. After the war the couple moved to Los Angeles. Marlene was employed by Union Pacific. Their daughter Linda Gray Spence was born there in 1949. In 1950 they moved to Chicago for "Spence"s employment; then to St. Louis in 1952 Son Steve was born there in 1953, delivered by his father; son Thorne was born healthy in 1956 after Marlene's bouts with measles, mumps and pneumonia. They started their clock and watch mail order book business in 1962, moving to Ironton, MO. in 1977. After a cold, bitter snowy winter the couple decided to return to the Northwest with their business which was sold in 1986. For the next 20 plus years, Marlene was her husband's companion on photographic trips in most of the western states. Due to Marlene's several bouts with cancer the trips were discontinued in 2006. During the St, Louis years, Marlene became a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors serving as St, Louis Chapter 14 Secretary for 12 years; Chairman of the Missouri 1973 Regional, and Vice Chair of the 1979 National Convention with 2500 attending. She was also Secretary of Seattle Chapter 50 for three years. For her participation in the Association, she was made a Fellow in 1980. Marlene was proceeded in death by her parents, triplet siblings Vernon Johnson, Vernal Johnson and Vivian Johnson Watkins. Daughter Linda Gray Spence Hodges in 2011. Marlene is survived by her husband of 77 years, her beloved "Spence"; Son Steve (Cindy) of St. Louis; Thorne (Sandy of Ballwin, Mo. Grandchildred Byron (Kai), Emily,(Pavel), Shelly, Aaron (Dalaina) Sonya (Austin and Caleb. Many great grandchildren. Love offerings in her memory may be sent to Birchwood Presbyterian Church, 400 Meadowbrook Court, Bellingham, WA 98226 Attn: Pastor Greg Ellis.

