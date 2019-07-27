Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marnell Lee Farley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Caldwell,ID, she moved to Bellingham in 2015. She is survived by her two daughters Donna Inglis (John), Diane Chenowith, and son Les Chenowith, two sisters Janet Lopez and Kay Hughes. A Yoga teacher until her recent illness, she was a life-long engaged and informed citizen who embodied the "power of the vote." A champion for the disenfranchised, she brought meaning, humility and determination to impactful projects in our community. Marnell encouraged thoughtful, respectful discussions of opposing viewpoints, always focused on a positive, actionable outcome. Grace, dignity, and respect were guiding principles in her remarkable life. Marnell's planned 80th birthday party August 17th, is now a celebration of life party. Marnell received early Outpatient Palliative Care and was gratefully moved to Hospice Care. Our thanks to Bellingham Threshold Singers, and her dear friend Marie Eaton for their tender, soothing bedside singing. It her fervent hope that everyone make use of these extraordinary services our community provides. Donations to PeaceHealth Outpatient Palliative Care program.

Born in Caldwell,ID, she moved to Bellingham in 2015. She is survived by her two daughters Donna Inglis (John), Diane Chenowith, and son Les Chenowith, two sisters Janet Lopez and Kay Hughes. A Yoga teacher until her recent illness, she was a life-long engaged and informed citizen who embodied the "power of the vote." A champion for the disenfranchised, she brought meaning, humility and determination to impactful projects in our community. Marnell encouraged thoughtful, respectful discussions of opposing viewpoints, always focused on a positive, actionable outcome. Grace, dignity, and respect were guiding principles in her remarkable life. Marnell's planned 80th birthday party August 17th, is now a celebration of life party. Marnell received early Outpatient Palliative Care and was gratefully moved to Hospice Care. Our thanks to Bellingham Threshold Singers, and her dear friend Marie Eaton for their tender, soothing bedside singing. It her fervent hope that everyone make use of these extraordinary services our community provides. Donations to PeaceHealth Outpatient Palliative Care program. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close