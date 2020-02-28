Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Feldmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha J. Feldmann (69), of Lynden, WA, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on Feb 19, 2020 surrounded by her family and close friends. Marsha was born Aug 18,1950 in Lincoln, IL to Roger McCubbin and Margaret Stevens. Survivors include her children, Jim (Kelly) Murphy, Mackinaw, IL, Mardana (John) Hay, Abbotsford, Canada, and Shana (Aaron) Frankovich, Castle Rock, CO, and 5 grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and three sisters. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, father, one sister (Frankie McCubbin) and one son. Marsha was a longtime resident of Whatcom County. After graduating high school in Wapella, IL, she moved to Portland, OR and found the love of her life Dana Feldmann. They married Dec 9, 1972 and moved to his home of Whatcom County. Marsha was a talented singer and seamstress. She sewed clothes for herself and her family but later found her passion in quilting. The quality of her craft was beyond compare. She was a giving person and has touched many lives of those who knew her and she always wanted the best for her kids and grandchildren. A private memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the “Tangled Threads Quilt Shop” in Lynden, WA.

Marsha J. Feldmann (69), of Lynden, WA, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on Feb 19, 2020 surrounded by her family and close friends. Marsha was born Aug 18,1950 in Lincoln, IL to Roger McCubbin and Margaret Stevens. Survivors include her children, Jim (Kelly) Murphy, Mackinaw, IL, Mardana (John) Hay, Abbotsford, Canada, and Shana (Aaron) Frankovich, Castle Rock, CO, and 5 grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and three sisters. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, father, one sister (Frankie McCubbin) and one son. Marsha was a longtime resident of Whatcom County. After graduating high school in Wapella, IL, she moved to Portland, OR and found the love of her life Dana Feldmann. They married Dec 9, 1972 and moved to his home of Whatcom County. Marsha was a talented singer and seamstress. She sewed clothes for herself and her family but later found her passion in quilting. The quality of her craft was beyond compare. She was a giving person and has touched many lives of those who knew her and she always wanted the best for her kids and grandchildren. A private memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the “Tangled Threads Quilt Shop” in Lynden, WA. Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close