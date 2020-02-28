Marsha J. Feldmann (69), of Lynden, WA, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on Feb 19, 2020 surrounded by her family and close friends. Marsha was born Aug 18,1950 in Lincoln, IL to Roger McCubbin and Margaret Stevens. Survivors include her children, Jim (Kelly) Murphy, Mackinaw, IL, Mardana (John) Hay, Abbotsford, Canada, and Shana (Aaron) Frankovich, Castle Rock, CO, and 5 grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother and three sisters. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, father, one sister (Frankie McCubbin) and one son. Marsha was a longtime resident of Whatcom County. After graduating high school in Wapella, IL, she moved to Portland, OR and found the love of her life Dana Feldmann. They married Dec 9, 1972 and moved to his home of Whatcom County. Marsha was a talented singer and seamstress. She sewed clothes for herself and her family but later found her passion in quilting. The quality of her craft was beyond compare. She was a giving person and has touched many lives of those who knew her and she always wanted the best for her kids and grandchildren. A private memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the “Tangled Threads Quilt Shop” in Lynden, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 28, 2020