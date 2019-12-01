Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marta Lena Veldman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved by everyone who met her, Marta Lena Veldman and infant son Mason John went home to be with their Lord and Savior on Monday, November 25, 2019. Marta was 21 weeks pregnant with Mason John when they passed. Marta is remembered for her beautiful soul and her compassion for everyone she met. She always focused on the needs of others, uplifting and encouraging them in any way she could. She was funny, with a quick wit, and was always easy to talk to. Marta was born on September 26, 1987 in Seattle, Washington. Her parents are John and Jacquee (Long) Larsen. She attended elementary school at Ebenezer Christian School and graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 2006. She briefly attended Whitworth University. On December 16, 2011, Marta married Jeff Veldman. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Joelle. Marta was an amazing wife to Jeff, and her greatest joy in life was being a mom to Joelle. Together Jeff and Marta built a beautiful home in the foothills, where her talent for home decoration turned the house into a true home for her family. During high school Marta worked for Berry Acres during the raspberry harvest, where she was known as being a tough, but loving crew leader. After the harvest she enjoyed volunteering as a camp counselor at Camp Shiloh. Marta was a branch manager at several Woods Coffee locations and most recently was Claims Manager for Wiser’s Furniture. During time off work, Marta was a part of the Lynden MOPS group. Marta is preceded in death by grandfather John Larsen, grandparents Pete and Clara Long, and father-in-law, Pete Veldman. Marta will be greatly missed by her husband Jeff, daughter Joelle, parents John and Jacquee Larsen, sisters Katrina (Chris) Groen, Anna Larsen, brother Peter (Lauren) Larsen, two nephews, grandmother Carol Larsen, and numerous other family members, friends, and co-workers. The overwhelming outpouring of community support immediately following Marta’s passing is a testament to her kind and loving spirit that she shared with her customers/friends. Marta truly cared for others and they have returned the favor to her family during this difficult time. Memorials are suggested to Ebenezer Christian School, Bethany Christian Services or Kidstown International. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.

