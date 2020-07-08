Marty Martinez passed away at the age of 75 in Bellingham WA where he resided with his wife of 42 years, Mary Martinez. He was born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Matilda Alvarado and Ovidio Martinez. Marty worked for Alcoa Intalco in Ferndale, WA where he retired after 30+ years. He loved fishing, camping, video gaming, making jewelry and his weekly game of Mexican Train at Parkway Mobile Home Park. Marty is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his three sons, Bob, Martin, and Christopher Martinez; his step-son, Bill Mathews; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and step-daughter, Ellen Mathews. Marty's final act was to give the gift of sight to two others through his cornea donations.



