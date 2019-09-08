Martha H. Piwonka, age 82, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.She was the daughter of M.F. and Harriet Hastings of Ferndale, and grew up there. She attended the Annie Wright School in Tacoma, Stanford University, and the Harvard Business School. Before retiring to Ferndale, she was Assistant University Registrar at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Al. She was active in The Assistance League of Bellingham, and The Bellingham Festival of Music. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, sons William and Matthew of Portland, OR, daughter Antonia Piwonka-Corle, of Boulder, CO and seven grandchildren. Memorial services will be private. Donations may be made to the Assistance League of Bellingham.

