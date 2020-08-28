1/1
Marvin Kok
1930 - 2020
Marvin John Kok passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. Marvin was born to Edward and Grace (Van Dalfsen) Kok on July 12, 1930 in Lynden, Washington where he was raised on the family farm with his 7 siblings. Marvin married Alena Roosma on July 6, 1950. They took over the family farm and raised their own two sons and three daughters until selling the cows in 1967. Soon after, Marvin began a 21 year career at Intalco retiring in 1986. Marvin was an avid golfer. His hobbies also included gardening and welding. Marvin treasured watching his grandchildren play sports where he was gifted the nickname "Growler." Marv and Lena were very involved in Faith Community Church and brought a floral bouquet from their garden to every service for years. Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Lena, his daughter Lavonne, grand-daughter Hollie, son in law Matt, and 3 brothers Hip, Lou and Ed. He is survived by his son Jerry (Tracey) Kok, son Randy (Renee) Kok, daughter Rochelle (Allen) Sytsma, daughter Karla Magrath, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers John and Matt, and two sisters Betty and Marcia. A private family graveside service will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Saturday, August 29, 2020. The family will have a gathering for friends and family at Karla’s home, 236 E. Maberry Dr., Lynden about 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
at Karla’s home
Funeral services provided by
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
