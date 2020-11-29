1/1
Marvin L. Polinder
1960 - 2020
October 24, 1960 - November 19, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Marvin was born in Bellingham, WA to Alroy and Ida (Ashe) Polinder on Octboer 24, 1960. He attended Ferndale High School and owned his own trucking business. Marvin was known for his skill as a heavy equipment mechanic and was president of the Custer Lawn Draggers Association (lawn mower racing). A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and camping, as well spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death is his father, Alroy; uncles, Donald Polinder and Robert Polinder; aunt, Darlene Polinder; paternal grandparents, Albert and Evelyn Polinder; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Mary Ashe; and numerous other aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his sons, Justin Polinder and Jaime (Michelle) Polinder; daughter, Jessica (Kyle Lukes) Polinder; mother, Ida Polinder; four sisters; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marvin's name to PeaceHealth Cancer Center or Whatcom Hospice.
Please share your memories of Marvin at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.



Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Greenacres Memorial Park
2039 Main Street
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-1391
