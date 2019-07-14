Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Cash-Gormley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We all knew her as the social butterfly. Truly kind, loving and generous. Born in Oklahoma, a true Okie who would yodel if you twisted her arm. Mary settled in Whatcom County in the early sixties after traveling with her husband in the military to the Philippines and Okinawa. There she volunteered as a Gray Lady going to orphanages, a leprosy colony, and feeding native children in her own backyard. She worked for the Morning Star military paper and was proud of photographs and articles printed in the paper. Once back to the United States she worked at the local DSHS, then moved on to the Department of Revenue, later retiring part-time from the Liquor Control Board. Mary continued to be active in her community by joining Toastmasters, a bowling league, being an avid golfer, a WW Church of God member, and later a United Church member for many years. She loved cooking, getting dressed up, and spending time with family. She also loved her dogs. Mary is survived by her previous husband Charles Cash Sr. and wife Ginny; her three children Penny Tamas and husband Steve, Pamela Cash, Charles Cash Jr. and wife Tymphony; grandchildren Tamara Tamas, Christina Tamas Schlack, Valerie and Angela Cash; great grandchildren Tristan, Scarlett, and Olive, Crue and Cael Schlack; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins in Oklahoma. Mary was preceded in death by her second husband Lester Gormley; mother and father Crystal and Bus Miller; sister Bertha Mae, sister Annable and Donald Vanaman, brother Paul Miller and wife Teddy; her first grandson Marcus Bailey; and her dear friend Lillian McLaughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins in Oklahoma. We are thankful for the wonderful and peaceful environment offered at the Whatcom County Hospice the last week of her life. We were able to gather together for the 4th of July with friends and family. Mary went out with a bang, just as she lived her life. She will be missed greatly by all and remembered forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers please donate to Whatcom Hospice House. A funeral is planned for Friday 7/19, 12:00 p.m. at Bayview Cemetery.

