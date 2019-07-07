Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ambrose Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary was born and raised in Bellingham, Washington. After graduating from Stephens College in Columbus, Missouri, she settled in Seattle. She retired from a long career as a legal secretary, starting with the firm of Preston Thorgrimson, which later became KNL Gates. She was an avid sports fan, with season tickets to Husky and Mariner games. Mary regularly attended many cultural events, and was also a member of the board of PEPS. She is survived by her sister, Jane Ambrose Kelly (Colorado), her nephews, Sean Kelly and Ben Kelly with their families, her many terrific friends and her Magnolia neighbors and Mahjong group. She leaves wonderful memories for all. A memorial will be held at Magnolia United Church of Christ, 3555 W. McGraw, on August 11 at 3:00. All are welcome to attend.

Published in Bellingham Herald on July 7, 2019

