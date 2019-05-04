Mary McKinnon, age 75, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on March 30, 2019. Mary was born in South Bend, IN to Myron and Mary Savage on August 11, 1943. She is survived by son Shannon McKinnon, sisters Paula Arnal (husband Roger Arnal), Megan Marceau (husband Rick Marceau), Martha Savage and brother Myron Savage (wife Shannon Savage), and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Thursday, May 23rd at 10:30 AM. Share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 4, 2019