Mary was born in Missouri to Vernon and Mary Reamy. In 1946, she was married to the love of her life, Chet Veratt, in Custer, WA. She and Chet met by chance while she was working in the Fountain Bakery during a brief stay in Bellingham prior to WWII. Over the years she worked at the Bellingham Herald and the Pulp Mill until 1967. She was an amazing homemaker and perfected her pie and canning recipes, much to her family’s enjoyment. Mary enjoyed working in her garden and tending flowers, as well as sewing for her family. She was also a perfectionist about her home and loved having friends and family over for holidays, cooking the most beautiful meals for them. Mary was kind, loving, funny, sweet, and frugal. She mastered the art of stretching a dollar and was recycling/repurposing before it was cool. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers, and daughter Jane Bradley. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Veratt Thomas; granddaughters, Alisha Roche, Carin Bradley, and Katie Bradley; and son-in-law, Rich Bradley. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Mary at

