Mary Elizabeth Ousdale, age 87, of Bellingham passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Blaine. She was born October 6, 1932 in Bellingham to parents Anton and Anna (Schmidt) Zender. A visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services, 809 W. Orchard Dr., Suite #3, Bellingham, WA 98225 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Private family graveside service will be held at Saxon Cemetery in Acme, WA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mary online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com