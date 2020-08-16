1/1
Mary Elizabeth Ousdale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Ousdale, age 87, of Bellingham passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Blaine. She was born October 6, 1932 in Bellingham to parents Anton and Anna (Schmidt) Zender. A visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sig’s Funeral & Cremation Services, 809 W. Orchard Dr., Suite #3, Bellingham, WA 98225 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Private family graveside service will be held at Saxon Cemetery in Acme, WA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mary online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved