Mary Ellen Hamstra, of Lynden, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019. She lived a life of strong faith, had a gentle spirit and was deeply devoted to her family. Mary Ellen was born on April 26, 1939 in Yakima, Washington to parents Virgil and Adrie (Vander Houwen) Cobb. When Mary Ellen was just five years old the family moved to Lynden in order to provide a Christian education for the children. Mary Ellen met Ken Hamstra when they were children playing on the porch together. They later married on October 23, 1959 in Lynden. On Wednesday October 23, 2019, Mary Ellen and Ken would be celebrating 60 years of marriage. Mary Ellen worked in the banking industry until late 1960 when she left to stay home and raise her family. She was devoted to her husband and her children and enjoyed family roadtrips. Her two favorite places were the ocean, capturing the beauty and serenity of the waves, and Yakima to pick fruit. She was passionate about the beauty of the first snow fall. She loved singing and listening to music, baking, and crocheting afghan’s for her children and grandchildren. Mary Ellen was very loving, selfless and patient. In her later years she struggled with pain and always had a good spirit about her. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Adrie Cobb and brother Robert Cobb. She is will be greatly missed by her husband Kenneth, children David (Jacquie Scott) Hamstra, Kaylene Schiller, Susan (David) Burri, and Michael Hamstra; grandchildren Eric Schiller, Alex (Allison) Schiller, and Addison Schiller; and step grandchildren Sarah Bouchereau, Brendan Scott, Alexander Scott, and Michelle Scott. She is survived by brother John (Hattie) Cobb, sister Lena Marie (Mick) VanderGriend, and sister in law Henrietta Cobb. You are invited to her Graveside committal at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Monumenta cemetery followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial service at Second Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian High School Music Dept., 417 Lyncs Dr., Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

