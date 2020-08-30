Mary Ellen Jones passed away on July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. A lifelong Bellingham resident, she was born on June 12, 1931 to Frances and Erick Erickson. Mary Ellen graduated from Bellingham High School where she met her future husband, Gordon Jones. They married in 1949 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary shortly before Gordon passed away in November 2019. Mary Ellen was vivacious, creative, energetic, and fun-loving. A devoted partner to her husband and a loving and attentive mother to her three children, she also found time for interests, life experiences and adventures too numerous to list. Always welcoming, Mary Ellen enjoyed many wonderful friendships throughout her long life and will be deeply missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three siblings. She is survived by her three children, Stephen Jones (Diane), Jennifer Jones Bruce and Suzane Jones; three grandchildren, Theresa Jones, Andrew Bruce (Sarah) and Elizabeth Bruce; two great grandchildren, Everett Bruce and Wyatt Bruce; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service will be held. Please share your memories of Mary Ellen with her family at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
