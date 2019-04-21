Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Gean Hammell. View Sign

Mary Gean Hammell, age 70, of Sumas, WA passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary Gean was born in Ogden, UT on April 6, 1949. She attended school in Japan where she lived as a child from 1954-1958. Upon returning to the United States she attended Blaine and Mt Baker High schools, where she graduated. Mary Gean was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. She adored her family, including her work family, and delighted at the announcement of a new one’s arrival. Some of Mary Gean’s hobbies included bowling, baking, sewing and camping. She was a member of the Washington Civil War Association where she enjoyed many seasons of reenacting. She was employed for 40+ years as a Customs Broker, most recently with Pacific Customs Brokers since 2003. She was preceded in death by her mother Cholista Thompson, sisters Sarah Paulsen and Susan Clayton, and infant granddaughter Karla Jo Anker. She is survived by her father George Thompson, sister Lanell Thompson, and brother Curtis Thompson (Lonna); Her children Kimberly (Robert) St Lawrence, Cindy (Richard) Carl, Margie (Tony) Schrum, Michelle (Brent) Hammell; Her grandchildren Krista (David) Burke, Kayla (Jesse) Hanson, Cecilee (Travis) Cochren, Cole and Ryan VanderMeulen, Joshua and Rebecca Schrum, Henry V and Amber Ruiz; Her great grandchildren Raegan, Mckynlie, Jameson and Cora, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the American Legion Post 212 in Sumas with Carl Bronkema officiating. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

