Mary I. Northington Fowler Mary I. Northington Fowler, age 75 of Colville, WA passed away on 7/22/2019 with her family by her side. Mary was born February 17, 1944 in Toledo, OH. She is a 1962 Mt Baker Graduate, and spent her life as a military wife to her husband Donald H. Fowler Making her home Oak Harbor, WA for many years. Mary graduated Millington, TN Cosmetology school in 1977, spending over 30 years in the trade. Mary married Donald H. Fowler in Bellingham WA June 14th, 1963, Donald a young sailor stationed At NAS Whidbey. Starting their life together with their first duty station being Naples, Italy. Mary is survived by her son Michael D. Fowler (Karena) of Colville, WA and daughter Michelle D. Fowler of Loving, NM, her brothers William Northington of Sumas, WA and David Northington of Deer Park, WA. Mary enjoyed her 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and 1 great great niece and 1 great great nephew. Those loved ones proceeded in death are her husband of 53 years Donald, her mother Patricia Northington, her father Sylvester Northington, sister Barbara Wise, sister in laws Kearie Northington and Vicki Northington. Mary will be laid to rest in Greenacres, Ferndale, WA. Services to follow when family is ready.

