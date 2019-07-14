Mary J. Miller, age 70, of Bellingham passed away (from breast cancer complications) on July 7, 2019. Mary was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on March 17, 1949 to Russell and Martha Miller. She moved to Washington in 1967. Mary graduated with a B.A. degree in sociology from the UW in 1976, and she worked at Western Washington University well over thirty years. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary is survived by a brother, Barton, of Bellingham and a nephew, Clint, of Saskatchewan and a special friend, Terry Sanford. At her request, there will be no services. To share your memories of Mary, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 14, 2019