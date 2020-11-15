Mary Jane Parcher
September 27, 1931 - November 12, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Mary Jane Parcher passed away on November 12, 2020 at the Lynden Christian Health Care Center in Cedar Cove. She was born September 27, 1931 in Bellingham, WA to Max and Mary Madsen and graduated from Bellingham High School. She married DeLancy Parcher in 1959.
Over the years, Mary enjoyed a good game of Pinochle, competitive bowling, taking walks down the Flynn Rd., watching her grandkids play sports, visiting around her kitchen table at her farmhouse, and having coffee with her good friend Pat. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing hand written letters. You could often find Mary working around her yard in one of her many flower gardens; she was known for her beautiful Calla lilies that extended family members would bring to their loved ones in the cemetery every year on Memorial Day.
Mary is survived by both her sons, Daniel Parcher (wife Tawnee) and Thomas Parcher (wife Kelli); eldest sister, Maxine Reynolds; and eight grandchildren: Jillian Whitney, Jenna Whitney, Zachery Parcher, Paige Parcher, Kaiden Parcher, Carter Parcher, Coston Parcher, and Finley Parcher. She will be missed dearly by all of us.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years DeLancy Parcher, her daughter Kathy Whitney, her son Timothy Parcher, and her twin sister Molly Tow.
We are grateful for the wonderful care Mary received at CHCC during this last year. A special thank you to Cedar Cove; especially during these difficult circumstances.
Please share your memories of Mary at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
