Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Steiner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary was born in Mauston, WI to Earl and Isabel Fraser on March 7, 1937. She was married to the love of her life, Howard Steiner, in Bellingham on August 20, 1954. Mary enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and was a graceful dancer - taking part in both square and round dancing. However, there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and spoiling her loved ones. She is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Joyce Sapp. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Howard; son, Larry Steiner; daughters, Linda Cochran and Nancy Keel; granddaughters, Jaimie (Dan) Larson, Nicolle (Shawn) Molner, and Krissy (Craig Smith) Keel; grandson, Ryan Cochran; and 6 beloved great-grandchildren. Mary was to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park at a private family service. An open house style celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20th from 2pm-4pm at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Whatcom Hospice (2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham, WA 98225) or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001). Please share your memories of Mary at

Mary was born in Mauston, WI to Earl and Isabel Fraser on March 7, 1937. She was married to the love of her life, Howard Steiner, in Bellingham on August 20, 1954. Mary enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and was a graceful dancer - taking part in both square and round dancing. However, there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and spoiling her loved ones. She is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Joyce Sapp. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Howard; son, Larry Steiner; daughters, Linda Cochran and Nancy Keel; granddaughters, Jaimie (Dan) Larson, Nicolle (Shawn) Molner, and Krissy (Craig Smith) Keel; grandson, Ryan Cochran; and 6 beloved great-grandchildren. Mary was to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park at a private family service. An open house style celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20th from 2pm-4pm at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Whatcom Hospice (2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham, WA 98225) or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001). Please share your memories of Mary at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close