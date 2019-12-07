Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary K. Seward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bellingham WA — Mary Katherine Seward, 81, died peacefully Sunday, November 16, 2019 at the Mt. Baker Care Center in Bellingham of lung cancer with her son and daughters by her side. She leaves behind her brother Jim Ewbank, her son, Mark Seward, her daughters, Cinda Culzean and Alana Coleman along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and many close friends. Born May 4, 1938 in Garnett, Kansas, she was one of eight children of Oliver and Leone Ewbank, and lived most of her life in Topeka, Kansas and Bellingham, Washington. As a child, Mary became known as a gifted classical pianist and won many awards from a variety of different women’s clubs and state-wide adjudicated competitions. She was later known to tell her children that she had big hands that helped her play the hardest Liszt and Chopin piano concertos. After graduating from Topeka High School, she was encouraged to go on to college to attend Juilliard or Oberlin music school. Instead, in 1956 she married and between 1957 and 1963 had four children, Mark, Cinda, Alana and Ryan (deceased). After her marriage she and her husband moved to the Seattle area and later Billings, Montana for a brief period where she divorced and moved back to Topeka. After her divorce she worked as a single mother, often working two jobs to support her family. She faced a lot of struggle and adversity including being robbed twice at gunpoint at work and her house burning down. Despite having only, a high school diploma, she rose became a supervisor with the City of Topeka Street Department. After moving to Bellingham, in 1999 she had a stroke that confined her to a wheelchair but she fought to maintain her independence going on trips to Canada and San Francisco. She had a passion for animals and owned cats but was most fond of her parrot Skipper. Later in life she developed a passion for politics and at 74 attended the Washington State caucuses. In accordance with her end of life wishes, cremation services are being provided by Neptune Society who will spread her ashes on the Puget Sound. The family asks that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made to the or .

