Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kay Randall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Kay (Schaaf) Randall, 84, most recently residing at Oak Lane Retirement in Grants Pass, OR passed away October 14, 2019. She was born November 11, 1934 to Ferdinand and Katherine (Smith) Schaaf in Olympia, WA. When she was four the family moved to Capitol Hill in Seattle where she attended Holy Names Academy (class of 1952) and Seattle University (class of 1956). She was a gifted singer and was involved in choir throughout her life. She obtained a BA in Education from Seattle U and was a math teacher for over twenty years in various cities in Washington including Seattle, Aberdeen, Moses Lake, as well as Salem, OR. Her short-lived marriage produced six children in nine years, one of which passed away as an infant in 1962, leaving her to raise five children (aged newborn to 8) by herself starting in 1965. She remained in Salem, where she taught at Chemewa Indian School, until the youngest entered college. Over the next thirty some years she moved to various locations around the Country, and the world, to live close to her children. She lived in Bellingham, at Parkway Chateau, from 2008-2014. As a single mother in a time and place where a certain stigma was always present she instilled in her children a sense of perseverance, education, and community service. Although she wasn’t able to provide her children with everything they wanted she was able to provide them with what they needed. She was an accomplished creator of crafts, such as cross-stitch and embroidery, and she loved a good game of cribbage or other similar fun games. She is survived by her sister Dorothy McBarron of Portland, OR, brother John Schaaf of Seattle, WA, daughter Robin Bell of Medford, OR, daughter Anna (Rick) Lewis of Grants Pass, OR, son Joe (Lesa) Randall of Stevenson, WA, daughter Mary Self of Salem, OR, son Paul (Pia) Randall-Grutter of Bellingham, WA as well as 14 nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Thomas, her brother Charles Schaaf, and her sister Sally Poitry. There will be a family remembrance at some time and place in the future yet to be determined. She was always a private, independent woman and would wish others remember her in the same fashion.

Mary Kay (Schaaf) Randall, 84, most recently residing at Oak Lane Retirement in Grants Pass, OR passed away October 14, 2019. She was born November 11, 1934 to Ferdinand and Katherine (Smith) Schaaf in Olympia, WA. When she was four the family moved to Capitol Hill in Seattle where she attended Holy Names Academy (class of 1952) and Seattle University (class of 1956). She was a gifted singer and was involved in choir throughout her life. She obtained a BA in Education from Seattle U and was a math teacher for over twenty years in various cities in Washington including Seattle, Aberdeen, Moses Lake, as well as Salem, OR. Her short-lived marriage produced six children in nine years, one of which passed away as an infant in 1962, leaving her to raise five children (aged newborn to 8) by herself starting in 1965. She remained in Salem, where she taught at Chemewa Indian School, until the youngest entered college. Over the next thirty some years she moved to various locations around the Country, and the world, to live close to her children. She lived in Bellingham, at Parkway Chateau, from 2008-2014. As a single mother in a time and place where a certain stigma was always present she instilled in her children a sense of perseverance, education, and community service. Although she wasn’t able to provide her children with everything they wanted she was able to provide them with what they needed. She was an accomplished creator of crafts, such as cross-stitch and embroidery, and she loved a good game of cribbage or other similar fun games. She is survived by her sister Dorothy McBarron of Portland, OR, brother John Schaaf of Seattle, WA, daughter Robin Bell of Medford, OR, daughter Anna (Rick) Lewis of Grants Pass, OR, son Joe (Lesa) Randall of Stevenson, WA, daughter Mary Self of Salem, OR, son Paul (Pia) Randall-Grutter of Bellingham, WA as well as 14 nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Thomas, her brother Charles Schaaf, and her sister Sally Poitry. There will be a family remembrance at some time and place in the future yet to be determined. She was always a private, independent woman and would wish others remember her in the same fashion. Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close