Mary Lou DeVisscher (age 68) entered into rest on December 13, 2019 at her home in Bellingham, WA. Mary Lou was born on October 25, 1951 in Bellingham, WA to Lewis Carl and Irene A. (Szczecinski) Freeman. Was a lifelong employee of Clarks Grocery and in her spare time, enjoyed her dogs and horses. Mary Lou spend much of her free time volunteering at the Domestic Abuse Shelter in Bellingham, WA. She is survived by her niece Kari Renee Freeman and son Zane Freeman of Oregon City,; nephew, Travis Freeman and wife Angie, sons Sonny and Chase Freeman of Monroe, WA. As per Mary Lou’s wishes, there will be no services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerns Funeral Home in Bellingham, WA.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 5, 2020