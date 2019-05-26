Mary Louise Strickland

Guest Book
  • "Patty, Linda and family, so sorry to hear the passing of..."
    - Hugh Diehl
  • "Dear Patty and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's..."
    - Shirley Milligan
  • "MAY THE THOUGHT OF KNOWING THAT FAMILY AND FRIENDS SHARE IN..."
    - CKT
  • "Dear Patty and Family~ My heart goes out to you in your..."
    - Reo Stamey
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
110 Flora St.
Bellingham, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Louise (Halladay) Strickland, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. A public memorial service to remember and celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, 110 Flora St., Bellingham, WA 98225, with a reception to follow. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to First Baptist Church, with “Memorial Fund - Mary Strickland” on memo line. Please share your thoughts and memories of Mary online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.