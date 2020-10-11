Mary Sandstrom

December 23, 1946 - September 11, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Mary was the kindest person with the most amazing spirit. She lit up every room and her laugh alone could make a space feel warm. She brought joy to every person she ever met.

Mary and Earngy were married for 55 years. They were young sweethearts who married the day after Christmas in 1964. During their life together their joy and love was shared with anyone who came to their door.

Mary worked for over 50 years as a hair stylist. When she retired, she gave all her time to her family.

She spent many late nights making her famous rolls for loved ones every Thanksgiving and Christmas. And if you ever had the pleasure of eating one of Ayay's sugar cookies, you know you were loved. Those recipes were hers alone until she started teaching her grandkids how to make them.

She was a total sports fanatic, whether it was her kids or grandkids, nieces, nephews or her Mariners/Seahawks playing, she was there, and she was the loudest.

Mary Virginia (Anable) Sandstrom, loving Wife, Mom, Ayay, Gramma, Sister, Auntie and Friend passed peacefully on September 11, 2020 in Bellingham after her journey with Alzheimer's.

She is survived by her husband, Earngy, her children and grandchildren: Sherrie (children; Søren and Danya); John (wife; Erika, children; Kyle and Kobe); Darren (wife; Myssi, children; David Allen, Hali and Karrie); siblings Geraldine, Judy, Jane and Margaret; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We hope you will join us in the near future when we are able to celebrate Mary.





