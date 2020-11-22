Mary Susan "Suzy" Haskins
November 11, 1949 - November 2, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Suzy passed away gently and peacefully at Hospice House with her loved ones by her side, loving her through her journey.
Suzy was born in Wichita, Kansas and raised in Denver, Colorado. She attended the University of Colorado in Boulder.
In 1981, Suzy moved to Whatcom County to begin life with her beloved Pat Henderson, and to complete her Masters program at UBC. Both Suzy and Pat were therapists with Catholic Community Services until the mid 80's when they began private practices in Mental Health Counseling.
Suz was a cherished therapist for many people over the years. Her deep empathy, wisdom, humor, and intelligence made a profound impact on her clients. In her presence, clients felt accepted and honored for who they were and where they were in their lives. Suz was faithful and devoted to the clients she served.
In 1996, Suzy and Pat adopted a daughter from China. Katy was adored by her "nanny", who was for 24 years, an ever-present source of support and encouragement. Suzy was so proud of the woman Katy has become and the choices she has made in her life.
Suz had a deep connection with the natural world, and trees in particular - which were for her, symbols of steadfastness and strength. In 2008, Suz and Pat bought a cabin in the Aeneas Valley in the Okanogan and spent many hours and days watching wild horses, roaming cattle, the magical night sky, the sun-filled days. This was a place and those were times when the world did not intrude and when time was filled with simplicity, peace and contentment.
Suz loved many animals over the years - especially her Old English Sheepdogs who were single minded, determined, and clownish.
Suz was a seeker of truth and had a deep spiritual core that she nourished with teachings from many faith traditions. She was, all in all, a good human and a good woman who respected this earthly journey and lived it with grace and authenticity. In so many ways, in every day, she will be deeply missed. And yet, everything she has given to us in her community, is now a part of who we are. Thank you Suzy, for sharing 39 wonderful years.
An excerpt from on of Suz's favorite Hafiz poems:
"This is the time for you to deeply compute the impossibility that there is anything but Grace. Now is the season to know that everything we do is sacred."
The family would appreciate any donations in Suzy's name to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary https://www.wildmustangs.com
