Mary Taubenheim
1941 - 2020
Mary Taubenheim
September 27, 1941 - October 1, 2020
Burlington, Washington - Mary Dell (Forthun) DenAdel Taubenheim
Mary Dell "Toots", 79, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital surrounded by family.
"Toots" was born on September 27, 1941 in Sumas, WA to Lewis and Ida Forthun. She graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1959. On November 28, 1959 she married her high school sweetheart, Bob DenAdel, in Nooksack, WA. In 1962 the family moved to Skagit County where they raised their four children. After a brief illness Bob passed away in December of 1994. She married Chuck Taubenheim in 2000. Chuck passed away 2008.
"Toots" enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. The entire family loved everything she made, especially her potato salad and caramel corn. She was a talented painter and crafter. Mary's greatest joy was her family. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro Woolley, WA.
Survivors include her children: Victoria Trefethen of Lynden, Bob (Cathy) DenAdel of Malott, WA, Doug (Lynn) DenAdel of Bow, WA and Diana (Lemoe) Aiumu of Auburn, WA, 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, her brothers: Dick (Barb) Forthun, Bud (Leona) Forthun and sisters-in-law Joyce Forthun and Delores Forthun; brother-in-law Gerald (Connie) DenAdel and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Paul, Ed and Larry (Buck) Forthun; parents-in-law Harvey and Lena DenAdel; sister-in-law Clara (Bob) Compton and grandson Robert Leroy DenAdel III.
A private family burial will be held at Greenhills Memorial Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.
Please visit www.hulbushfuneralhome.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
