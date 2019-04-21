Born in Frederick, Oklahoma, moved to Wichita, Kansas at the age of eight. Attended East High School and graduated in 1951. Married Lloyd McClurg in 1951, divorced and traveled east to Norwalk, Connecticut, met and married William Winters and was widowed. She moved to Seattle, Washington and in 2002 she moved to Bellingham, Washington. Bowling has always been her passion, so she joined the great group at Park Bowl where she made many friends. She passed away after a brief struggle with liver cancer. She is survived by three children, Timothy, Kelly and Kevin.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 21, 2019