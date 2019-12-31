Matthew A. Dick, 45, formally of Bellingham, passed away suddenly November 17, 2019. Matthew was born June 24, 1974 in Everett, WA to Sheila (Lenderman) and Eddy Dick. Matthew was a two-sport athlete and member of DECCA at Marysville Pilchuck High School where he graduated in 1992. After attending the Art Institute of Seattle, he spent the remainder of his life between Marysville and Bellingham. In 2002 he met and later married the love of his life. Matthew is survived by his wife of 16 years, Juliette Jackson, son, Alexander and daughter, Chloe, all of Bellingham. He is also survived by his parents, brothers Benjamin Dick and Christopher Kleynen of Marysville. A Celebration Of Life will be held January 5, 2020, 1:30pm at Comeford Park in Marysville, WA.

