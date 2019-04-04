Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lagerwey. View Sign

Matthew Lagerwey went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born to parents Johannes & Adriana February 3, 1930. His parents emigrated from Holland and settled in Shepherd, Yellowstone County Montana where he was born. He was the youngest son born the thirteen of fourteen children. The family soon moved to Lynden and he graduated from Lynden High class of 1948. He married Caroline Schouten in 1950. They parented five children Ron, Marv, Matthew Douglas, Darrel and Kathy. They were married for fifty two years until they were parted by the death of his wife in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his third son and namesake Matthew Douglas in 2007. His passion and vocation was carpentry. He worked construction, built numerous homes in the Lynden area and built cabinets for homes. During his retirement years he built childrens furniture and hope chests among many other things. His wood creations were imaginative and skillfully built. He was active in the Nooksack Reformed Church serving as both elder and deacon. In 1992 he ran and won the City of Everson's Mayoral race. Serving as Mayor of Everson for eight years. He remarried in 2003 to Shirley Strotz. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play house with his handmade childrens furniture. Many of his brothers and sisters settled in Whatcom County and they remained very close throughout their lives. The family grew so large they had to rent the Lynden Fairgrounds to hold their family reunions. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held this coming Friday April 5. The Graveside service will be held at Nooksack Cemetery at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Matthew Lagerwey went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born to parents Johannes & Adriana February 3, 1930. His parents emigrated from Holland and settled in Shepherd, Yellowstone County Montana where he was born. He was the youngest son born the thirteen of fourteen children. The family soon moved to Lynden and he graduated from Lynden High class of 1948. He married Caroline Schouten in 1950. They parented five children Ron, Marv, Matthew Douglas, Darrel and Kathy. They were married for fifty two years until they were parted by the death of his wife in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his third son and namesake Matthew Douglas in 2007. His passion and vocation was carpentry. He worked construction, built numerous homes in the Lynden area and built cabinets for homes. During his retirement years he built childrens furniture and hope chests among many other things. His wood creations were imaginative and skillfully built. He was active in the Nooksack Reformed Church serving as both elder and deacon. In 1992 he ran and won the City of Everson's Mayoral race. Serving as Mayor of Everson for eight years. He remarried in 2003 to Shirley Strotz. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play house with his handmade childrens furniture. Many of his brothers and sisters settled in Whatcom County and they remained very close throughout their lives. The family grew so large they had to rent the Lynden Fairgrounds to hold their family reunions. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held this coming Friday April 5. The Graveside service will be held at Nooksack Cemetery at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Home GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

(360) 354-4428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close