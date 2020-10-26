1/1
Maureen Boekenoogen
April 2, 1931 - October 19, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Maureen Boekenoogen passed from this life peacefully on October 19, 2020 after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Maureen was a proud native Washingtonian, born and raised in Poulsbo, WA. She attended college at Western Washington State College where she met her husband of 69 years, Max Boekenoogen. Max's career in the Air Force took them to many cities around the US, but Maureen's heart was always in Washington. After Max retired from the Air Force, Maureen and Max settled in Ferndale, Washington. Maureen went back to Western, earned an accounting degree and was hired and worked at WWU until she retired in 1989. Maureen especially enjoyed her neighbors and friends from church, hiking, traveling and spending time with her daughters Sandy (Dan) Borling, Pam (Tom) Evans and Kaye (Gordon) Grissom as well as grandchildren Danny Borling, Parker Evans, Max Evans, Kaylee Evans, Conor Grissom and Kiernan Grissom. Dementia is an insidious disease and it was difficult for Maureen's family to see such a smart woman succumb to it. Mom, you are finally free.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the P.E.O. BQ Ferndale Chapter c/o Joann Moore 6033 Hillcrest Dr. Ferndale, WA 98248.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
