Maureen H McAlpine, 83 of Bellingham WA. passed away on Monday Jan. 14, 2019. Born on August 4 1935 in London England to the late Ruby and Thomas Chalker. She spent her first 13 years in India, moved to Vancouver BC, where later she met her future husband of 40 years. Eventually they settled in Ferndale to raise their family. Maureen had many careers over the years, retiring from property management in 2004. She enjoyed her garden, painting, traveling and most of all her family. She is survived by Sister Vivienne Coverdale, Son Shaun (Peggy) McAlpine, Daughter Angie (Rory) McKee, Grandchildren Allen (Felicia) Talman, Michael Bergman, Archie, Amber and Ashley McAlpine and her 8 Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Maureen is preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard, Son Brett and Grandson Ian McAlpine, Brother in Law Arthur Coverdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whatcom county Hospice, Alzheimer's research or The American Heart society. A date for a service is yet to be determined. A special Thank you to all the staff at Hospice House who helped us all with her final journey.

