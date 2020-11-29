Maureen Skillman

December 7, 1937 - November 24, 2020

Sumas, Washington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth (Harris) Skillman on November 24th, 2020.

Maureen was born in Powell River, B.C. On December 7, 1937. She is survived by her husband Jim whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 5th. Also survived by son Robert (Mary) Skillman in Sumas, daughter Barbara (Fabio) Bombardir in Powell River, BC. , and son David (Rhonda) Skillman in Sumas, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Therese Skillman, brother Bill Harris and sister in law Teresa Skillman.

Maureen also leaves sister Kathy (Charlie) Bombardir, brother Larry (Helen) Harris, and brother Phil (Kathleen) Harris, numerous nieces, nephews, and Jim's siblings Dolores Knutzen, Mary (Ralph) Minaker, and Tom (Norma) Skillman.

Maureen was known for her gardens, cake decorating, bowling, and lovely quilts.

The family thanks all the care aids and staff that took care of Maureen the past few years.

May you Rest in Peace Mom and God be with you! We will miss you and love you forever!

You are invited to join the family by going to the Gillies Funeral Home Facebook page and watching the graveside service live streamed at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 1. The family will come together at Sumas Cemetery. When you watch online, please leave a message of condolences.

Maureen's funeral services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store