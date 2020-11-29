1/1
Maureen Skillman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Skillman
December 7, 1937 - November 24, 2020
Sumas, Washington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth (Harris) Skillman on November 24th, 2020.
Maureen was born in Powell River, B.C. On December 7, 1937. She is survived by her husband Jim whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage on November 5th. Also survived by son Robert (Mary) Skillman in Sumas, daughter Barbara (Fabio) Bombardir in Powell River, BC. , and son David (Rhonda) Skillman in Sumas, 8 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Therese Skillman, brother Bill Harris and sister in law Teresa Skillman.
Maureen also leaves sister Kathy (Charlie) Bombardir, brother Larry (Helen) Harris, and brother Phil (Kathleen) Harris, numerous nieces, nephews, and Jim's siblings Dolores Knutzen, Mary (Ralph) Minaker, and Tom (Norma) Skillman.
Maureen was known for her gardens, cake decorating, bowling, and lovely quilts.
The family thanks all the care aids and staff that took care of Maureen the past few years.
May you Rest in Peace Mom and God be with you! We will miss you and love you forever!
You are invited to join the family by going to the Gillies Funeral Home Facebook page and watching the graveside service live streamed at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 1. The family will come together at Sumas Cemetery. When you watch online, please leave a message of condolences.
Maureen's funeral services are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gillies Funeral Home Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved